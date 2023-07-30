John Robert "Jack" Dau

June 25, 1931 - July 26, 2023

John Robert "Jack" Dau, age 92 of Wahoo died Wednesday July 26, 2023 in Wahoo. He was born June 25, 1931 in Yutan, NE to Otto and Naomi (Wagner) Dau. Jack served in the Army from January 7, 1949 until July 21, 1952.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; wife, Bonnie; son, Robert Dau; brothers: Jim and Bill Dau; sisters: Mary Lou Harnden and Beverly Baker; step-sons: Tim and Craig Harnett; step-granddaughter, Holly Givens; Son-in-law Rod Urban; and Ken Hulse. Jack is survived by his daughter, Kathy Urban of Wahoo; daughter-in-law, Jean Dau of Wahoo; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; step-children: Kevin (Gwenn Arney) Harnett, Jan Givens, and Barry Harnett; five step-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Phyllis Dau; and friend, Ima Jean Alley.

Funeral Services, Tuesday, August 1, 10:30a.m., at Wahoo First United Methodist Church. Visitation Monday 5:00-7:00p.m. at funeral home. Burial with Military Funeral Honors by Wahoo American Legion Post #82 and Wahoo VFW Post #4502 at Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.