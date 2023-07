Funeral Services Tuesday, August 1, 10:30am, at Wahoo First United Methodist Church. Visitation Monday 5:00-7:00p.m. at funeral home. Burial with Military Funeral Honors by Wahoo American Legion Post #82 and Wahoo VFW Post #4502 at Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.