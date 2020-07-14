John Robert “Jack” Chittick CLU, ChFC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 8, 1936 - July 9, 2020

John Robert “Jack” Chittick, 83, of Falls City, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Pawnee County Memorial Hospital. Born September 8, 1936 to George Chittick and Helen (Peckham) Chittick in Pawnee City, Jack grew up on the family farm, attending Sheridan Country School and Pawnee City High School, graduating in 1954.

Jack farmed and worked at the Pawnee elevator until 1956. He earned a B.S. in Agricultural Economics with Business Option from UNL. After graduation, he was manager at the Farmers Cooperatives in Pawnee City, then in Bradshaw from 1964-71. After moving to Falls City, NE in 1971, Jack began a successful 44-year career as a New York Life insurance agent. He earned the Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant professional designations from the American College of Financial Services. His insurance expertise qualified him as a consistent member of New York Life's Executive Council. He was a lifetime member of the industry's Million Dollar Round Table.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserve as well as the Nebraska Army National Guard, retiring with the rank of SFC with over 23 years of service.