John Robert “Jack” Chittick CLU, ChFC

September 8, 1936 - July 9, 2020
John Robert “Jack” Chittick, 83, of Falls City, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Pawnee County Memorial Hospital. Born September 8, 1936 to George Chittick and Helen (Peckham) Chittick in Pawnee City, Jack grew up on the family farm, attending Sheridan Country School and Pawnee City High School, graduating in 1954.
Jack farmed and worked at the Pawnee elevator until 1956. He earned a B.S. in Agricultural Economics with Business Option from UNL. After graduation, he was manager at the Farmers Cooperatives in Pawnee City, then in Bradshaw from 1964-71. After moving to Falls City, NE in 1971, Jack began a successful 44-year career as a New York Life insurance agent. He earned the Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant professional designations from the American College of Financial Services. His insurance expertise qualified him as a consistent member of New York Life's Executive Council. He was a lifetime member of the industry's Million Dollar Round Table.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserve as well as the Nebraska Army National Guard, retiring with the rank of SFC with over 23 years of service.
Jack was married to JoAnn Allen on September 12, 1954. They had three children: Rita, John, and Karen. They divorced in 1993. He married Anna Charlene (Marshall) Haverkamp on February 14, 1997 in McCook, NE. Jack was a member of the First Baptist Church in Falls City and the Presbyterian Church in Pawnee City. He served as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, elder, and held various church board positions.
Jack was a lifelong Nebraska Husker fan. He was an especially devoted fan of his grandchildren's activities including all sporting events, both high school and collegiate, piano recitals, Christmas programs, and more. He spent many happy hours in the bleachers keeping stats during grandchildren's basketball and volleyball games, and was very proud of all of their accomplishments. Jack is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene, Falls City; a brother, Jim (Virginia) Chittick, Pawnee City, and a sister, Helen Neel, Bartlesville, Oklahoma; three children: Rita Rumbaugh, York; John Chittick, Jr., Falls City; and Karen Chittick, Lincoln; eight grandchildren: Steven (Shelby) Rumbaugh, Falls City; Matthew Rumbaugh, Lincoln; and Michael Rumbaugh, Hickman; Rachel Groothuis (Ryan Tateishi), McMinnville, Oregon; Eliza (Mike) Henderson, Lincoln; Ashley (Brennan) Prahler, Leawood, Kansas; and Sarah Groothuis (Jasmit Singh), Jersey City, New Jersey; nieces and nephews. Great-grandchildren include: Courtney and Carter Rumbaugh; Myla and Lennix Rumbaugh; Atlee Rumbaugh; Grace and Graeme Henderson; and Emi Tateishi.
Services will be held Monday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at First United Presbyterian Church, Pawnee City. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing required during the service. Memorials suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or to Pawnee County Memorial Hospital. Visit www.wherrymortuary.com for details.
