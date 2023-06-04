John Raymond Fink, 73, of Lincoln, died May 29, 2023 in Lincoln. Born July 7, 1949 in Hebron, NE to Albert & Margaret (Kass) Fink. John was drafted into the Army and proudly served a tour in Vietnam. Upon return in April of 1971, John visited with close friends. One of which was Kathy Ortman. They were married 8 months later on December 4, 1971. John and Kathy began their lives together in Lincoln, NE before returning to Hebron to raise two children, Tristen and Jeffrey. John worked numerous jobs from selling insurance, working for his Dad at the local grain elevator, to owning and operating a convenience store. He proudly served on the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years. It wasn't until 2002 that John found his true calling in life. John and Kathy moved to Lincoln and John began his career in Real Estate. John's passion for helping people was the key to his success.