John Raymond Fink
July 7, 1949 - May 29, 2023
John Raymond Fink, 73, of Lincoln, died May 29, 2023 in Lincoln. Born July 7, 1949 in Hebron, NE to Albert & Margaret (Kass) Fink. John was drafted into the Army and proudly served a tour in Vietnam. Upon return in April of 1971, John visited with close friends. One of which was Kathy Ortman. They were married 8 months later on December 4, 1971. John and Kathy began their lives together in Lincoln, NE before returning to Hebron to raise two children, Tristen and Jeffrey. John worked numerous jobs from selling insurance, working for his Dad at the local grain elevator, to owning and operating a convenience store. He proudly served on the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years. It wasn't until 2002 that John found his true calling in life. John and Kathy moved to Lincoln and John began his career in Real Estate. John's passion for helping people was the key to his success.
John loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. John loved to golf, camp, spending time with his grandkids, and was passionate for Nebraska Volleyball. GO BIG RED!!
Survived by his wife Kathryn; daughter Tristen (Mark) Adams; son Jeff (Cassie) Fink; grandchildren Madison (Trina), Jacob, Josie, Grayden, Ava, Zach, & Taylor; siblings Leona (Jon) Scoville, Donna (Bob) Milius, Tony (Sarah) Fink, Jerry (Myra) Fink, Ron (Sally) Fink, Dale Fink, Ben (Jill) Fink, Dan Fink, Larry (Heather) Fink, & Chuck (Deanna) Fink; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life services 9:00 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Calvary Community Church, 4400 N. 1st Street, Lincoln. In John's honor, please dress in bright colors, shorts and flip flops. Inurnment with military honors will follow at 2:00 pm in White Rock Scandinavian Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery (aka Dahl Cemetery) in Webber, KS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to: https://mission22.com/
