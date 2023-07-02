John R. Wunder

January 7, 1945 - June 25, 2023

John Remley Wunder passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He was born on January 7, 1945, in Vinton, Iowa, grew up in Dysart, Iowa and then went to the University of Iowa (BA, MA, JD) and the University of Washington (PhD).

His career as a professor of history included being on the faculty at Case Western Reserve University, Texas Tech University, Clemson University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He came to UNL in 1988 to serve as the Director of the Center for Great Plains Studies and Professor of History.

John's academic interests were extremely broad, ranging from the American West and Native American history to the history of Nebraska and the development of six-man football. He authored 22 books and numerous articles and essays. At each academic institution John developed and taught new courses and seminars for undergraduate and graduate students. He took particular delight in the accomplishments and careers of his former students.

His special honors and recognitions included being named the Bicentennial Chair at the University of Helsinki, President of the Western History Association, President of the Mari Sandoz Society, and the recipient of the 2021 Sower Award in the Humanities from Humanities Nebraska.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Mary Wunder.

He is survived by Susan (his wife of 53 years), daughters Nell and Amanda, son-in-law Shamus Adams, and beloved grandson Anders Wunder Adams.

A gathering to remember John will be held early in the fall semester.

Memorials are suggested to the Chief Standing Bear Journey for Justice Scholarship Fund at https://www.nebcommfound.org/give/standingbear/