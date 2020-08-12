John R. Gossin died August 8, 2020, at home in Lincoln. John was born February 13, 1933, in Alma, Nebraska. He grew-up in Indianola, Nebraska and graduated from Indianola High School in 1950. He was a U.S. Army veteran. John attended McCook Junior College and graduated with a B.S. in Ed. from the University of Nebraska. John enjoyed a long and successful career as an independent Life and Health Insurance Agent. He earned the CLU, LUTCF, and ChFC designations and was active in local and state insurance organizations. John was a member of Holy Savior Lutheran Church.

He was a lifelong Husker fan and loving husband, Dad, brother, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Uncle, mentor, and friend. John and his “Janny-babe” made many happy memories for their kids, grandkids, great-grands, and great-nieces/nephews camping and fishing at Mahoney State Park, Chadron State Park, and Johnson Lake, Mormon Island, Medicine Creek, and Calamus SRAs. They attended Husker home and away football games and basketball games. John and Jan were always “on the go” to Lutheran Church Extension Fund “has-beens” (former national board member) reunions, kid, grandkid or great-grand weddings, baptisms, confirmations, graduations, dance recitals, music recitals, band concerts, and many baseball, softball, and soccer games over the years. They rarely missed such events if they could help it.