John R. Gossin
February 13, 1933 - August 8, 2020
John R. Gossin died August 8, 2020, at home in Lincoln. John was born February 13, 1933, in Alma, Nebraska. He grew-up in Indianola, Nebraska and graduated from Indianola High School in 1950. He was a U.S. Army veteran. John attended McCook Junior College and graduated with a B.S. in Ed. from the University of Nebraska. John enjoyed a long and successful career as an independent Life and Health Insurance Agent. He earned the CLU, LUTCF, and ChFC designations and was active in local and state insurance organizations. John was a member of Holy Savior Lutheran Church.
He was a lifelong Husker fan and loving husband, Dad, brother, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, Uncle, mentor, and friend. John and his “Janny-babe” made many happy memories for their kids, grandkids, great-grands, and great-nieces/nephews camping and fishing at Mahoney State Park, Chadron State Park, and Johnson Lake, Mormon Island, Medicine Creek, and Calamus SRAs. They attended Husker home and away football games and basketball games. John and Jan were always “on the go” to Lutheran Church Extension Fund “has-beens” (former national board member) reunions, kid, grandkid or great-grand weddings, baptisms, confirmations, graduations, dance recitals, music recitals, band concerts, and many baseball, softball, and soccer games over the years. They rarely missed such events if they could help it.
Survived by children and spouses: Pamela (Victor), Jill (Dave), Pat (Bob), Paul (Chris), daughter-in-law, Arla; brother, Dave, sister-in-law, Jackie (DeWayne); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Janice, son, Jeff, parents, Leo and Edna Gossin, and sister-in-law, Sonja.
Graveside Service, with family, extended family, and close friends, Pastor James Irwin, officiating, Cedar Grove Cemetery, Indianola, Nebraska, on Saturday, August 15, at 3:30 p.m. with fellowship to follow at the Rocket Inn, 117 N. 4th, Indianola. Please follow local health measures. Memorial Service and visitation with family at Holy Savior Lutheran Church TBA later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Memorials in lieu of flowers to Metropolitan Community College Foundation – Jeff Gossin Scholarship Fund, Eastmont Foundation – Staff Scholarship Fund, Holy Savior Lutheran Church, or the Indianola Historical Society, Indianola, Nebraska. John's family thanks the staff members of St. Croix Hospice and of Eastmont for the loving care and service they provided to John. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com
