August 6, 1933 - July 1, 2020
John R. Gerdes, Valparaiso. Born August 6, 1933 to John D. and Helen C (Black) Gerdes. Died July 1, 2020.
Survivors: wife of 66 years, Marilyn; daughter Cheri (Randy) Retzlaff; son Kevin Gerdes, all of Valparaiso; granddaughter Lindsey (Sidney) Childers of Ceresco; grandsons Justin Gerdes of Lincoln, Brent (Jestina Matulka) Retzlaff of Greenwood; great-granddaughters Jocelyn Gerdes of Lincoln and Miley Childers of Ceresco.
Visitation Sunday 3 to 6, family present 5 to 6 at Wadlow Rozanek Funeral Home, Valparaiso. Funeral 11:00 Monday Raymond United Methodist Church, Raymond, Nebraska.
