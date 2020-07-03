John R. Gerdes
John R. Gerdes

August 6, 1933 - July 1, 2020

John R. Gerdes, Valparaiso. Born August 6, 1933 to John D. and Helen C (Black) Gerdes. Died July 1, 2020.

Survivors: wife of 66 years, Marilyn; daughter Cheri (Randy) Retzlaff; son Kevin Gerdes, all of Valparaiso; granddaughter Lindsey (Sidney) Childers of Ceresco; grandsons Justin Gerdes of Lincoln, Brent (Jestina Matulka) Retzlaff of Greenwood; great-granddaughters Jocelyn Gerdes of Lincoln and Miley Childers of Ceresco.

Visitation Sunday 3 to 6, family present 5 to 6 at Wadlow Rozanek Funeral Home, Valparaiso. Funeral 11:00 Monday Raymond United Methodist Church, Raymond, Nebraska.

