Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

John R. Gerdes, Valparaiso. Born August 6, 1933 to John D. and Helen C (Black) Gerdes. Died July 1, 2020.

Survivors: wife of 66 years, Marilyn; daughter Cheri (Randy) Retzlaff; son Kevin Gerdes, all of Valparaiso; granddaughter Lindsey (Sidney) Childers of Ceresco; grandsons Justin Gerdes of Lincoln, Brent (Jestina Matulka) Retzlaff of Greenwood; great-granddaughters Jocelyn Gerdes of Lincoln and Miley Childers of Ceresco.