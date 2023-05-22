John Payne
May, 17, 2023
John Payne, age 82, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Brookestone Gardens, in Kearney. He loved his hometown, seizing opportunities throughout his life to champion its growth and prosperity. John's wishes for cremation were honored. The celebration of John's life will be at 10:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Kearney First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Dr., Kearney, NE 68847, with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Luncheon to follow. The service will be live-streamed at https://www.kearneyfirstumc.org/watch-online.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the University of Nebraska Foundation general funds (https://nufoundation.org/), or the Payne Family Endowed Scholarship Fund (https://nufoundation.org/fund/01062850/) are appreciated. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services, 2421 'A' Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847 ? (308) 237-2259, is in charge of the arrangements.