John Payne, age 82, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Brookestone Gardens, in Kearney. He loved his hometown, seizing opportunities throughout his life to champion its growth and prosperity. John's wishes for cremation were honored. The celebration of John's life will be at 10:30 a.m. CDT on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Kearney First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Dr., Kearney, NE 68847, with Pastor Matt Fowler officiating. Luncheon to follow. The service will be live-streamed at https://www.kearneyfirstumc.org/watch-online.