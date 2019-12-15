July 9, 1949 - December 11, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John N. Mendlik of Lincoln, NE was the born July 9, 1949 in West Point to Norman and Verena Mendlik (Knobbe) and died on Dec 11, 2019 in Lincoln. John was raised in Dodge, NE and graduated from St. John's Seminary in Elkhorn, NE. He studied mechanical engineering at UNL and was a photogrammetrist for the State of Nebraska for 42 years. He was active in baseball, softball and loved sports, especially the Huskers and Cubs.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his sons; Christopher (Carlee) of San Diego, CA., Brett (Kathryn) of Blue Lake, CA and Keaton (Kaylee) of Kennewick, WA., four granddaughters; Leora, Lily, Lucy, and Adeline, and siblings; Barb (Paul) Knapp, Jim (Joan) Mendlik, Paul (Patty) Mendlik, Lois (Dan) Harris, Meg (Gary) Roberson, Geri (Alvin) Kobes, Theresa (Kevin) Cole, Steve (Chris) Mendlik and many nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10-2 PM with a Memorial Service starting at 1 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. To leave a condolence, please visit www.lincolnccfh.com