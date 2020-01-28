John N. Meier, 79, of Lincoln, died on January 26, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church. Interment will be 2:30 PM in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will greet friends beginning at 5:00 PM followed by a rosary at 7:00 PM. Memorials toThe Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.