John N. Meier
View Comments

John N. Meier

{{featured_button_text}}

October 16, 1940 - January 26, 2020

John N. Meier, 79, of Lincoln, died on January 26, 2020. John was born October 16, 1940 to Oliver & Leila (Larson) Meier in Sioux City, IA. John was a Navy Veteran. He married Freda (Gast) on October 16, 1965 in Tonganoxie, KS. He retired as operations manager for Yellow Freight after 20 years, he was then self-employed doing construction with his sons. He is also a partner in Overpass Storage. John enjoyed woodworking. He was an avid fisherman and his biggest joy was sharing that with his children and grandchildren.

Survived by his wife Freda; children, Greg (June) Meier, Rod (Cindy) Meier, Lisa (Tom) French; siblings, Don Meier, Greeley, CO; Sharon (Jerry) Kapke, Lincoln NE; grandchildren, Ellie, Jordan and Meghan Meier, Lincoln, NE. Cheyenne & Ashley French, Waverly, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Dr, Lincoln, NE. Fr. Brian Connor Celebrating. Interment will be 2:30 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery, Waverly, NE.Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will greet friends beginning at 5:00 PM followed by a rosary at 7:00 PM. Memorials to the family for future designation.Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of John Meier, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 29
Visitation
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Visitation begins.
Jan 29
Rosary
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
7:00PM-7:30PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Rosary begins.
Jan 30
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, January 30, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
North American Martyrs Catholic Church
1101 Isaac Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Jan 30
Interment with Military Honors
Thursday, January 30, 2020
2:30PM-3:00PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
14621 Heywood Street
Waverly, NE 68462
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before John's Interment with Military Honors begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News