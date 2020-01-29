October 16, 1940 - January 26, 2020
John N. Meier, 79, of Lincoln, died on January 26, 2020. John was born October 16, 1940 to Oliver & Leila (Larson) Meier in Sioux City, IA. John was a Navy Veteran. He married Freda (Gast) on October 16, 1965 in Tonganoxie, KS. He retired as operations manager for Yellow Freight after 20 years, he was then self-employed doing construction with his sons. He is also a partner in Overpass Storage. John enjoyed woodworking. He was an avid fisherman and his biggest joy was sharing that with his children and grandchildren.
Survived by his wife Freda; children, Greg (June) Meier, Rod (Cindy) Meier, Lisa (Tom) French; siblings, Don Meier, Greeley, CO; Sharon (Jerry) Kapke, Lincoln NE; grandchildren, Ellie, Jordan and Meghan Meier, Lincoln, NE. Cheyenne & Ashley French, Waverly, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1101 Isaac Dr, Lincoln, NE. Fr. Brian Connor Celebrating. Interment will be 2:30 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery, Waverly, NE.Visitation will be 4:00 PM-8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will greet friends beginning at 5:00 PM followed by a rosary at 7:00 PM. Memorials to the family for future designation.Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
