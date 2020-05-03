John Michael Carr

July 10, 1969 - April 30, 2020
John M Carr passed away at his home in Lincoln, NE on April 30, 2020. John was born July 10, 1969 to parents Richard & Dixie Carr. John was a graduate of Wentworth Military School and attended Doane University. John enjoyed working on the family farm at Eagle, NE as well as working at Goodyear Industries for 26 years.
Survived by his mother Dixie L Carr; Brothers Joe M Carr (Ingrid) of Lincoln and Richard W Carr of Eagle. Preceded in death by father; Richard E Carr. Our prayers, thoughts and memories will always be with you John.
Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com
To send flowers to the family of John Carr, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.