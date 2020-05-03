John Michael Carr

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

John M Carr passed away at his home in Lincoln, NE on April 30, 2020. John was born July 10, 1969 to parents Richard & Dixie Carr. John was a graduate of Wentworth Military School and attended Doane University. John enjoyed working on the family farm at Eagle, NE as well as working at Goodyear Industries for 26 years.