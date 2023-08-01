John Mark Stanley

July 17, 1955 - July 30, 2023

John Mark Stanley, 68, of Ceresco, Nebraska, passed away on July 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born on July 17, 1955, in Newburgh, New York.

John, had an extravagant way of describing his life. A creative storyteller to the end, he entertained his family and friends with his sarcasm and humor. With a focused and unique approach to life, John left a lasting impression on those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Stanley, his brother Thomas Stanley, and his children Jackie Stanley, JP Stanley, Tasha Wheeler, Richard Stanley, Elizabeth Stanley, and Nolan Van Zandt. John was also a stepfather to Mitch Yost and Anna Yost. He leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and extended family members. John was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Jane Stanley, and his father, John R. Stanley.

John proudly served in the U.S Army. His dedication and commitment to his military associations were evident throughout his life.

In accordance with John's wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be given to the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

