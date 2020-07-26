× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 31, 1947 - July 22, 2020

John M. “Pepper” Schellpeper, 72, of Lincoln, passed away on July 22, 2020. He was born in Lincoln on August 31, 1947 to Marvin and Mary Ellen (Tinning) Schellpeper. John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and worked as a front counter salesman for a plumbing supplier. He was a lover of all things sports as well as his close friends.

John is survived by his sister Susan (Jim) Bombard, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his parents.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 28 at 11:00 am at Roper and Sons 4300 ‘O' St. The visitation will be held 2 hours prior. Burial will be the same day at 2:00 pm Pilger Cemetery in Pilger NE. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. All COVID-19 restrictions apply such as social distancing and wearing a mask. Condolences at www.roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of John Schellpeper , please visit Tribute Store.