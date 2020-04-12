John M. Hughes, of Seward, born April 12th, passed away April 9, 2020. Visitation: 1- 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Jodi, Katie and Spencer will be at the funeral home from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., but asks everyone to please practice social distancing. Limited to 10 people in the funeral home at a time. Graveside service and interment: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at Seward Cemetery. The family asks that those who wish to attend the service to please practice social distancing. The family also asks that people wear casual attire. Memorials to the John Hughes family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com