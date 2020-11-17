John Louis Kuebler passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was 71 years young. Born February 24, 1949 in Lincoln NE. Son of Fred and Georgia Kuebler. He spent 48 years with his loving wife Gloria Jean Kuebler. John had a deep love for his dogs. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Local Union 554. He graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1967. He was an amateur boxer from 1965 through 1970. John dedicated his life to coaching both amateur and professional boxing. He was inducted to the Great Plains Boxing Hall of Fame in 2012 and received coach of the year in 2017. John was not only a coach but a mentor, father and friend. He will be greatly missed. John is survived by his wife Gloria; daughter Laura; son-in-law Jerry. Grandchildren; DJ, Ebony and Lexi Van Amerongen; his four dogs; niece; cousins; special friends; and his boxing family. Visitation: Thursday, Nov. 19, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wyuka Funeral Home. Graveside: Friday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to the family for further designation. Condolences at wyuka.com. When attending services please abide by local and CDC covid-19 guidelines.