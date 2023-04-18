John Louis Brust, age 74 of Nebraska City passed away peacefully after an extended illness at his home on December 21, 2022, with his wife, Margaret, at his side. John was born on July 11, 1948, at St. Mary's Hospital in Nebraska City to John James and Eunice Evelyn (Tegtmeyer) Brust. He graduated from Nebraska City High School with the class of 1966. Upon graduation, John attended the University of Nebraska, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Degree. He graduated from ROTC training as a First Lieutenant and was assigned to the Army Corps of Engineers. After an honorable discharge from the Corps, he was employed for eleven years by Dillingham Corporation in Pleasanton, CA, as an estimator and concrete superintendent working on projects in California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois and spent 18 months each in Israel and Oman, Saudi Arabia. John returned to Nebraska City in 1983 and formed F & B. Constructors, Inc. with partner John Flor. This company did heavy and commercial construction projects in the Midwest for 36 years. On January 25, 1986 he married the love of his life, Margaret Ann Gawart. They made their home in Nebraska City and have been active members of Bethel United Church of Christ for 60 years. John was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) and Evelyn Brust. He is survived by Margaret, his wife of 36 years; brothers, Richard (Connie) Brust, and Thomas (Jane) Brust; sister-in-law, Sheryl Sanders (Dave Welchans) and brother-in-law, John P. (Kathy) Gawart; aunt, Peggy (Brust) Watkins, caregiver, Craig Hamik, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. John will be remembered by everyone as a kind and generous man who loved to garden and give away his excellent produce to neighbors and friends. He was able to achieve one of his life-long goals to farm and found it satisfying to be able to plant and harvest his own crops. John was a modest and humble man who appreciated the value of everyday life. He also adopted many cats, and everyone knew he would take care of any stray cat they happened to drop off at his shop. He is especially remembered by those whom he employed as a friend and mentor going above and beyond to teach them work skills and assist them in their daily life both on and off the job.