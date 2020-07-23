John Lloyd Evans
View Comments

John Lloyd Evans

{{featured_button_text}}

December 25, 1927 - July 19, 2020

John Lloyd Evans, 92, of rural Vesta, passed away July 19, 2020. He was born to John R. and Callie (Ross) Evans on Dec. 25, 1927. Lifelong farmer. Korean War Veteran.

He is survived by his wife Shirley (Clark), sons, John David Evans (Lois), Lincoln and Terry L. Evans (Cathy), Waverly, grandchildren, Jodi Landmesser (T.J.), Bellevue, John Nicholas Evans (Lena), Hickman and Andrew and Ryan Evans, Waverly, brother, Jack Evans, Adams, nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jim and Chuck Evans.

Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials: Vesta Cemetery Association. Inurnment: Vesta Cemetery, at a later date. www.wherrymortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family of John Evans, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 24
Visitation
Friday, July 24, 2020
10:00AM-8:00PM
Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh
202 N. 3rd Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 24
Family Greeting Friends
Friday, July 24, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh
202 N. 3rd Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Family Greeting Friends begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News