December 25, 1927 - July 19, 2020
John Lloyd Evans, 92, of rural Vesta, passed away July 19, 2020. He was born to John R. and Callie (Ross) Evans on Dec. 25, 1927. Lifelong farmer. Korean War Veteran.
He is survived by his wife Shirley (Clark), sons, John David Evans (Lois), Lincoln and Terry L. Evans (Cathy), Waverly, grandchildren, Jodi Landmesser (T.J.), Bellevue, John Nicholas Evans (Lena), Hickman and Andrew and Ryan Evans, Waverly, brother, Jack Evans, Adams, nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jim and Chuck Evans.
Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials: Vesta Cemetery Association. Inurnment: Vesta Cemetery, at a later date. www.wherrymortuary.com.
Service information
10:00AM-8:00PM
202 N. 3rd Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
6:00PM-8:00PM
202 N. 3rd Street
Tecumseh, NE 68450
