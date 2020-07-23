Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

John Lloyd Evans, 92, of rural Vesta, passed away July 19, 2020. He was born to John R. and Callie (Ross) Evans on Dec. 25, 1927. Lifelong farmer. Korean War Veteran.

He is survived by his wife Shirley (Clark), sons, John David Evans (Lois), Lincoln and Terry L. Evans (Cathy), Waverly, grandchildren, Jodi Landmesser (T.J.), Bellevue, John Nicholas Evans (Lena), Hickman and Andrew and Ryan Evans, Waverly, brother, Jack Evans, Adams, nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jim and Chuck Evans.