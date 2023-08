John LeRoy Mayfield, age 77, of Lincoln, NE passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Thursday August 31st, 2023, at 2:00PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE. A visitation will take place one hour prior beginning at 1:00PM. Memorials in John's honor are in the care of the family for future designation. For a full obituary please visit www.lincolnfh.com