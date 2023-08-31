John LeRoy Mayfield

February 2, 1946 - August 24, 2023

John LeRoy Mayfield, 77, of Lincoln, NE passed away on August 24, 2023. He was born on February 2, 1946 in Lincoln to Harry “Bud” and Rosalie (Fanders) Mayfield.

He attended Havelock Elementary, Dawes Jr. High, and Lincoln Northeast High School, graduating with the class of 1964. He was very athletic and an avid football and basketball player. John was enlisted in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1967, and proudly served his country in Vietnam. He returned home and worked for Goodyear for 40 years from 1967 to 2007. John was united in marriage to Jacqueline Albrandt on January 26, 1968 at Northeast Community Church in Lincoln.

He is survived by his children; daughter, Michelle (Tom) Sanders of Grand Island; sons, Michael (Jill) Mayfield and Marc (Elizabeth Heidrich) Mayfield both of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren; Thomas (TJ), Emily, Sydney, Payton and Maxwell; 4 great-grandchildren, Brighton Lee, Asher May, Rhett Maxwell and Hayes Michael; his 2 brothers and families, James “Charlie” (Jennel) Mayfield, Sara, Emily; and Jerry (Sharon) Mayfield, Jeffery, Jenna. Preceded in death by wife Jacqueline, his parents and grandparents.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday August 31st, 2023 at 2:00PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Lincoln, NE. A visitation will take place one hour prior beginning at 1:00PM. John will be laid to rest at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery next to his wife Jacqueline of 49 years. Memorials are entrusted to the family for future designation. www.lincolnfh.com