December 30, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
John Larry Hutchinson was born in Topeka, KS to John Walter & Florence Edith Hutchinson. Larry attended Kansas State in Topeka KS. He met Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Wagner and married in 1963. Larry worked for Nebraska Game & Parks Commission (NGPC) as a Fisheries Biologist for over 45 years. During his career Larry was dedicated to supporting fish habitat and protecting the water. Larry spent much of his career coordinating fishery studies on rivers and streams of Nebraska.
Larry is survived by his wife Betty, Jay Hutchinson and Marie Eppens of Washington, Perry & Roy Werner of Salem, Oregon, September Stone Lincoln NE and 8 grandkids (Brice Stone, Kelsie Stone, Cameron Stone, Alexandria Jo (AJ) Stone, Melissa Allen, Sara Snyder, Corin Forst and Leif Strathaway) and one Great-granddaughter (Luna).
Memorials in lieu of flowers to Trout Unlimited.