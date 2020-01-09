John Larry Hutchinson was born in Topeka, KS to John Walter & Florence Edith Hutchinson. Larry attended Kansas State in Topeka KS. He met Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Wagner and married in 1963. Larry worked for Nebraska Game & Parks Commission (NGPC) as a Fisheries Biologist for over 45 years. During his career Larry was dedicated to supporting fish habitat and protecting the water. Larry spent much of his career coordinating fishery studies on rivers and streams of Nebraska.