John Larry Hutchinson
View Comments

John Larry Hutchinson

{{featured_button_text}}
John Larry Hutchinson

December 30, 2019

John Larry Hutchinson was born in Topeka, KS to John Walter & Florence Edith Hutchinson. Larry attended Kansas State in Topeka KS. He met Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Wagner and married in 1963. Larry worked for Nebraska Game & Parks Commission (NGPC) as a Fisheries Biologist for over 45 years. During his career Larry was dedicated to supporting fish habitat and protecting the water. Larry spent much of his career coordinating fishery studies on rivers and streams of Nebraska.

Larry is survived by his wife Betty, Jay Hutchinson and Marie Eppens of Washington, Perry & Roy Werner of Salem, Oregon, September Stone Lincoln NE and 8 grandkids (Brice Stone, Kelsie Stone, Cameron Stone, Alexandria Jo (AJ) Stone, Melissa Allen, Sara Snyder, Corin Forst and Leif Strathaway) and one Great-granddaughter (Luna).

Memorials in lieu of flowers to Trout Unlimited.

To send flowers to the family of John Hutchinson, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News