June 26, 2019
John L Martin, age 71, of Wahoo, died June 26, 2019.
Survived by wife Pamela; children Jessica (Mark) Horsham of Wahoo, Jillian (Mike) Wiley of Omaha, Erin (Jeff) Campbell of Lincoln, Michael (Donna) Martin of Lincoln; siblings James Martin of Valparaiso, Larry (Shirley) Martin of Valparaiso, Sharon Blair of Shoreham Vt., Janice (John) Griffith of Boise Idaho, nine grandchildren.
Visitation: 5-8 pm Tuesday at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Memorials to the family for later designation. Leave condolences online at prussnabity.com