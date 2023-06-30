John L. Hallett
March 13, 1943 - June 27, 2023
Funeral Service: Saturday July 1, 2023, 10 a.m. at Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood Ave. Family Interment: Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Westside Schools Foundation: Hallett Scholarship, and Dundee Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “view livecast” button.
Arrangements by: Heafey-Hoffman Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402)391-3900, heafeyheafey.com