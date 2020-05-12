John Joseph Jones was born in Beatrice, NE on November 17, 1939 to Merle and Jennie (Noyce) Jones. He was married to Ruth Marshall on August 28, 1959. He transitioned to his heavenly home on May 9, 2020 while residing at Good Samaritan Villiage, Sioux Falls, SD. When diagnosed with MS at age 48 the doctor said that he wouldn't die of it, a prophetic word with no idea that a global pandemic would take his life. Grateful for sharing his life and ministry is his wife of 60 years, Ruth. His children, Kathy (Jeff) White, Goodyear, AZ, John (Cindy), Lincoln, NE, Jan (Charlie) Shafer, Sioux Falls, SD. Grandchildren Steve (Lindsay) White, Dan (Kelly) White, John (Kristin) Jones, Joshua Jones, Derek (Taylor) Shafer, Travis (Jenna) Shafer, Lincoln, Tory, Davis, and Zoe Shafer. He was blessed with 5 great grandchildren with one on the way. Survived by his sister Barbara (Bill) Marten, Madison Wisconsin. Preceded in death by parents Merle and Jane, sister Mary Jane Knoche and her husband Everett. While not a perfect man, he understood the need for the gospel and he preached that gospel with every breath through his words and actions. He inspired many with his perseverance and endurance during his long battle with MS. He reached his eternal reward because of the grace afforded him through Jesus Christ. Drive by visitation on May 14 at the Wymore Church of Christ from 11-12. Memorials will be given to ministries that John held dear. Condolences at www.ghchapel.com. Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.