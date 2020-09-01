John Joseph Herout
May 6, 1933 - August 29, 2020
Survived by wife, Barbara Herout, Seward, NE; children, Suzanne (Ray) Wobken, Seward, NE; Patricia (Bill) Tomes, Seward, NE; Michael (Mary) Herout, North Platte, NE; Elizabeth (Tim) Weber, Rockford, MI; James (Linda) Herout, Omaha, NE; grandchildren; stepgrandchildren; great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Stolp, Bill (Janice) Stolp; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation Wed, 9/2 3-8pm with rosary at 6pm at Volzke Funeral Home. Mass 10 am Thurs, 9/3 at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church. www.volzefuneralhome.com
