John “Jay” Kaslon was born on August 3, 1962 and passed away of natural causes on July 30, 2020 at the age of 57. Jay loved learning and he loved the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He loved nothing more than being on campus and spending time in Love Library with his books or getting a new book. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in 2006. Jay was presented with a “Special President Award” for contributing to the development of the Changineering concept during the South Locust Street Project in Grand Island in February 2009. In May of 2017 Jay graduated from UNL with master's degrees in Architecture and Community and Regional Planning.