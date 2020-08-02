August 3, 1962 - July 30, 2020
John “Jay” Kaslon was born on August 3, 1962 and passed away of natural causes on July 30, 2020 at the age of 57. Jay loved learning and he loved the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He loved nothing more than being on campus and spending time in Love Library with his books or getting a new book. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in 2006. Jay was presented with a “Special President Award” for contributing to the development of the Changineering concept during the South Locust Street Project in Grand Island in February 2009. In May of 2017 Jay graduated from UNL with master's degrees in Architecture and Community and Regional Planning.
He enjoyed Nebraska football, especially going to the games and tailgating with friends. Jay also liked hockey (Pittsburgh Penguins), archery, fishing, science, astronomy, and scuba diving with his friends in Jamaica.
Jay was preceded in death by his aunt Micky Mallery. He is survived by his mother Jeri (Larry) Brainard of Lincoln; father Carl Kaslon of Scotia; brother Dave Kaslon of Ord; sister Carrie Kaslon of Lincoln; and many family members.
Wherever Jay went in all his travels he made friends; most were lifelong. He looked at life with enthusiasm and was always supportive to everyone he encountered. Jay was a great human being and will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday August 4 at St. Patrick Catholic Church (6111 Morrill Ave) at 10:30 AM with Father Troy Schweiger officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to family for future designation. Butherus, Maser & Love is in charge of arrangements.
