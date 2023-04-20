Jake passed on April 10, 2023. Preceded in death by parents John M. Jacobsen and Opal M (Poleinoski) Jacobsen. Survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane (Dodie); sisters Judi Jacobsen and Ron Thompson (special friend) and Jeri (Mark) Harrison; sonJames; daughter Jackie and grandchildren Hannah Jacobsen, Joe Jacobsen and Coryn Jacobsen. Jake was employed by the NE Dept. of Transportation. With NDOT he served in many roles including State Deputy Director of Operations. He made many lifelong friends at NDOR and in the industry. He enjoyed his fishing and hunting trips.