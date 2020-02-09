June 29, 1927 - February 5, 2020

John (Jack) Schubert, 92, longtime Lincoln resident, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Omaha, NE. Born on a farm near Douglas, NE, June 29, 1927, Jack attended a country school and Palmyra for his elementary grades, and graduated from Douglas High School in 1944. Jack's business school course developed skills used his entire life. It marked his military service as a skilled clerk in the Pentagon, was the foundation of a 43-year career in printing/advertising with Gooch Milling (later ADM), and led to volumes of personal writing.

Roller and ice skating became life-long recreations (skating to age 87) and led to two other great loves: Marjorie (whom he met roller skating in January and married August 4, 1950), and his Savior Jesus Christ. During dating and courtship, Jack was drawn to Christ through Scripture and confirmed his decision to follow Him.

Grateful for this heritage are his four children: Carol (Dave Greenhood), Jan (Kady), Janet (Tom Walker) and Cheryl (Glenn Hess), 14 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife Marjorie, great-grandson Joshua Huyhua, parents John J. and Gwendolyn, sister Helen and brothers James, William, and Roger Dale; and nephew Robert Schubert.

Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, North Pointe Church, 2224 Fletcher Ave, Lincoln, NE, with visitation the hour before the service. Ccondolences can be left at bmlfh.com

