March 17, 1926 - September 9, 2019
John "Jack" Martin Magwire, 93, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on September 9, 2019. Jack was the seventh of ten children born to Vester and Alma (Matsen) Magwire on March 17, 1926, in Tilden, Nebraska. In 1944, Jack enlisted in the United States Navy and went on to serve in World War II. He has been an active and supportive veteran ever since his time in the service. On April 13, 1947, Jack married Charlotte Maxine “Max” (Dauphin) Magwire. Together they welcomed the births of three sons whom they raised in Lincoln.
Although he appreciated a good nap, Jack was never known to sit still for too long. He enjoyed his 33 years of employment at Beatrice Foods (Meadow Gold) before moving on to new adventures. Jack delighted in spending time working outdoors, especially with lawn care. It wasn't until his retirement that Jack found his niche by starting his own lawn service, mowing more than forty lawns each week. He was a candy bar connoisseur, with a full candy dish always ready for visitors. He took immense pride in teaching his grandchildren to ride a bike and was always present for each of their achievements and milestones. He was a devoted Huskers fan and instilled the “Go Big Red” passion in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Jack was a charter member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Lincoln, and most recently, a devoted member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Lincoln, Nebraska.
Jack is survived by his wife Maxine, sons Rev. Dr. Michael (Kathryn) Magwire of Chantilly, VA and David (Denny Supalla) Magwire of Arvada, CO, daughter-in-law Sara Magwire of Sauk Rapids, MN, and two sisters, Margaret “Shug” Paulsen of O'Neill, NE and Irene Martin of Neligh, NE.
He is also survived by his proud grandchildren, Brandon Magwire of Lincoln, NE, Jonathan (Tracy) Magwire of Fairfax, VA, Megan (Phil) Magwire-Rogholt of Sauk Rapids, MN, Meredith (Sean) Magwire-Hovan of Sterling, VA, and Jeannine (Richard) Magwire-Shaw of Centreville, VA. The pride of Jack's legacy remains in his seven great-grandchildren, David, Lillian, Kellan, JB, Kaya, Bryce, and Connor.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, seven of his siblings, granddaughter, Shandra Magwire, and son Randhal “Randy” Magwire. The heavenly reunion of this amazing father with his loving son is celebrated by all of those who loved him.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church or to the family.
