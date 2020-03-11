March 10, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
John ‘Jack' D. Wieseman, age 90, of Osceola, Nebraska, passed away March 10, 2020 at the Ridgewood Rehab and Care Center in Seward, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Osceola First United Methodist Church with Rev. Teri Lucas officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, March 12 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dubas Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will be in the Osceola Cemetery with Military Rites by Osceola Legion Post #91. dubasfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family of John Wieseman, please visit Tribute Store.