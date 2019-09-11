March 19, 1927 – September 9, 2019
John Weber, 92. WWII Navy veteran. Retired Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. John was born to John F. and Marie Weber.
Survived by wife of 69 years Ruby; daughters Laura (Ralph) Williams, Linda (Mick) Christensen, Luann (Don) Scherbarth, Julie (Steve) Samuelson, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters Elsa Amen, Norma Hansen, Joan Worster, brother Don Weber and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, at Northeast UCC Church 6200 Adams Street, Lincoln. Private burial. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to The Lincoln Chapter of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia (AHSGR) or Parkinson's Research/The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com
