May 6, 1949 – December 11, 2019

John J. Aschenbrenner, age 70 of Malcolm, NE, May 6, 1949 – Dec. 11, 2019. Preceded by parents John J. and Shirley V. (Speck) Aschenbrenner. Survived by Son Adam Aschenbrenner of Lincoln, NE; brother Mark Aschenbrenner of Lincoln; nephew Tim (Sheree) Aschenbrenner of Lincoln, great niece, Jessa Aschenbrenner.

Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Church of The Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth, NE with Fr. Michael Houlihan officiating. Burial will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home. A rosary will be at 7:00 P.M. at the church. Memorials to Mycenae Gravis Research. Arrangements by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445. Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com

