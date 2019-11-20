{{featured_button_text}}

November 18, 2019

John H. Rasmus, Jr., 62, of West Point, died Monday, November 18, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Sandy, of West Point; daughter, Jennifer (Latham) Fullner of West Point; sister, Kristen (Ken) Kusik of Lincoln; and many other family and friends.

Funeral service will be 10:30am on Friday, November 22 at Trinity Church in West Point with Rev. Priscilla Hukki as officiant. Burial will be at Salem Covenant Cemetery with lunch following at Trinity Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00pm to 7:00pm with family receiving friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. Memorials may be made to West Point Fire and Rescue and Trinity Church in West Point. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

