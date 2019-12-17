John Gerald Desmond

April, 8, 1931 - December 15, 2019

John G. Desmond (Jerry), 88, was a lifelong Lincolnite, avid hunter and fisherman who had a love of the outdoors and adventure.

A graduate of Lincoln High School in 1949 and UNL in 1953, he lettered in swimming and was a member of SAE. He served 2 years as an Army MP in Germany. Over his life he was involved in several family businesses in Lincoln and Omaha. He enjoyed an active life, was a member of Red Deer Hunting Club and the Tuesday Night Tennis group founded in 1969, which still meets for dinner. He met close friends for a yearly ski trip and was skiing into his 80s. He and his family enjoyed travel and active vacations including skiing, biking, fishing and hiking.

He treasured most his family, friends, taking pictures and telling stories. Known for his knowledge of city and state history and a remarkable memory for trivia, his stories seemed to grow with each telling. He had an ability to fix just about anything. He was the true description of a gentleman.

He is survived by his wife Sally, sons John III and Jeffrey (Sharon), daughters Angela (Tom) and Sara and grandchildren Benjamin, Brian, Desmond, Peter and Hannah.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Wed 12/18/19 at 10:30am preceded by a Rosary at 10am. A luncheon will follow Mass at the church. Family only grave side service. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ducks Unlimited (Nebraska Chapter) or the charity of your choice.