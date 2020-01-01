John G. Boosalis

March 14, 1919 - December 18, 2019

John lived a full life and felt fortunate to celebrate the ripe old age of 100. John's wife of 69 years, Catherine passed 5 1/2 years before him. John is survived by one sister, Elaine Smith of Edina, MN, and his 4 children, Dean Boosalis of Santa Fe, NM; George Boosalis (Janice); Mary McCown (Gary); and Gregg Boosalis (Debra) all of Lincoln, NE. Also, five of his six grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren (plus one more on the way) are part of his expanding family legacy.

John was born in Faribault, Minnesota, the third of 8 children. He served in WWII as a pilot in the Navy and at one point was pronounced Missing in Action. His and Kay's career in the food service business brought them to Lincoln in 1960 to open the Colonial Inn Restaurant on Cornhusker Highway. Eventually John and Kay expanded their operations to include the Knolls Country Club and Restaurant, a landmark for 50 years in the Lincoln community.