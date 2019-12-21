John G. Boosalis
View Comments

John G. Boosalis

{{featured_button_text}}
John G. Boosalis

December 18, 2019

John G. Boosalis, 100, of Lincoln, passed away December 18, 2019. Visitation with family present on January 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm followed by the Trisagion service at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Funeral Service: 11:00 am January 4, 2020, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Memorials to Mourning Hope, Greek Orthodox Church or Food Bank of Lincoln. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

To send flowers to the family of John Boosalis, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News