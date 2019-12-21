Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

John G. Boosalis, 100, of Lincoln, passed away December 18, 2019. Visitation with family present on January 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm followed by the Trisagion service at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Funeral Service: 11:00 am January 4, 2020, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Memorials to Mourning Hope, Greek Orthodox Church or Food Bank of Lincoln. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.