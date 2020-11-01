John Fredrick Blumer

Between April and September 1953 they would see each other for a total of only 33 hours. In September, John phoned and asked Jean if she “would like to be an Air Force wife.” After replying “Are you kidding?” he said “I don't know” and hung up. He called a bit later and said he wasn't kidding and she said yes. Their marriage, which lasted 67 years, was in Eatonton, Georgia on September 27, 1953. They attributed the success of their relationship to the fact that they were strangers when they married. That set a tone of mutual respect and kindness for the duration of their marriage.

Together they raised 3 children and shared in approximately 33 military moves to locations that included Europe, Alaska, Virginia, Texas, Georgia, and Colorado just to name a few. Throughout the many moves John would have to start his new assignment immediately. But he would acknowledge Jean's contributions by telling his kids that while he was at work in his new assignment, ”your mom had the hardest job caring for you kids and making every new house into a home.“ He always referred to her as “such a little pistol!” John and Jean retired last in Sun City West, Arizona where he enjoyed swimming, working out, and golfing. He really enjoyed Sun City West!

Surviving John are his deeply beloved wife Jean and their three children Laura (Jerry) Wasinger, Anne Blumer (John McDonald), and Fred (Elisa) Blumer. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren, Elizabeth (Bert) Davis, John (Casey) Wasinger, Anne Wasinger (John Gordon), Erica Bohannon, Sam Blumer, Jake (Bethany) McDonald, Piper McDonald, and Christopher(Emma) Blumer. And, there are 5 great-grandchildren Lorelei and Jack Davis, Eli and Taylor Gordon, and Sam Wasinger. His 6th great-grandchild will be born in May 2021 to Jake and Bethany McDonald. John is also survived by his dear brother Paul who was his best friend and who has been a great comfort to John's family, especially during this time. John was predeceased by his sister Joan Brestel, and his parents.