John Franklin Aman

August 13, 1948 - August 9, 2023

John Franklin “Bj” Aman, 74, of Lincoln passed away August 9, 2023. Born August 13, 1948, in Quincy, IL to B. Rex and Agnes (Gumbel) Aman.

John was a retired founding partner of the law firm, Aman & Aman Attorneys at Law, where he devoted himself to leaving a lasting positive impact on his clients' lives. He attended the University of Texas, University of North Texas, Doane College, and graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law. He was a member of the Alpha Phi Omega, Alpha Rho, and Gamma Rho Fraternities.

John was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church and active in the Lincoln Elks Lodge #80 where he held many positions over the years, including that of Exalted Ruler. A trustee and talented amateur chef, John was famous for his St. Patty's Day feast. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and serving as a canoe guide in the Boundary Waters of northeastern Minnesota.

John had an extensive construction background and was proud of the old houses he refurbished. He wrote a book entitled “Riverwalk.” The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Sean and Katherine Stewart and family, and to Jason Jirsa for all of their love and support; they cared for John as one of their own.

Family members include his ex-wife Andre, Lincoln; children Charles Josef (Edie) Aman, Lincoln, Nicole Christine Smith-Clarke (Mike), Oak Point, TX, and Anna Louise (Irving) Krueger, Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren Irving Roy and Emmett Cole Krueger; brother James Rex Aman, Joliet, IL; sister Frances L. (Herb) Garn. Middleton, WI; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service: Saturday, September 2nd, 4:30pm at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Private interment at Germantown Cemetery, Garland, NE.

Visitation: Friday, September 1st, 6-8pm at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel; 3950 Hohensee Drive. Rosary beginning at 6pm.

Memorials to Lincoln Elks Lodge #80 Scholarship Fund, 5910 S. 58th St., Ste. A, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com