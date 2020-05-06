John F. Young
John F. Young

John F. Young

John F. Young

April 24, 1952 – May 1, 2020

John passed away in Lincoln on May 1, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Rapid City, SD, John attended SDSU, Brookings, where he met the love of his life, Pat. They married on August 9, 1974. John and Pat moved to Lincoln, where John worked for UNL for 41 years until retirement in 2017.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Dorothy. He is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Megan (Trent) Stump, Katie (Keeley) Young-Puhr, and Erin (Nick) Brown; grandchildren, Bowen Stump, Eleanor Stump, and Alexander Brown; siblings, Jim (Vickie) Young and JoAnn (Jerry) Jackson; along with nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Food Bank of Lincoln or The Monarch House. Condolences to www.lincolnffc.com

