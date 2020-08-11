John F. “Jack” Gibbs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 8, 1932 - August 8, 2020

John Francis “Jack” Gibbs, age 87 years of Omaha, died on Saturday, August 8, 2020, Feast of St. Dominic, at Crown Pointe in Omaha. Jack was born on November 8, 1932 in Omaha to his parents, Alice and John F. Gibbs, Sr. He grew up in Omaha and graduated from Creighton Prep High School. He graduated from Creighton University with a BSC in Management in May, 1954.

Jack found his only love, Joyce Matt, while attending Creighton. They were married on September 25, 1954, in Omaha. They traveled with the U. S. Army to Fort Benning, GA where their oldest son, David, and oldest daughter, Dianne, were born. Jack was honorably discharged from the U. S. Army on June 2, 1962, as a 1st Lieutenant from Fort Benning, Ga. They moved back to Omaha in 1956 where Jack worked in business management at Northern Natural Gas, Mutual of Omaha, and Clarkson Hospital, and their other three children, Susanne, Donald, and Gregory, were born.

Jack and Joyce loved to travel, attend Creighton University basketball games, play cards, and attend the performing arts. Jack was a member of Radio Talking Book–Omaha, and a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Parish, Omaha. Jack was a camera aficionado and enjoyed taking photos of all the family vacations and celebrations.