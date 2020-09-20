 Skip to main content
John Edward Toussaint
John Edward Toussaint

September 16, 2020

John Edward Toussaint, 82, of Lincoln passed away September 16, 2020 at his home. Family members include his daughters Laura Davis and Tracy Aguilar, both of Lincoln; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Private family service to be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Shriner's Children Hospital. Roper and Sons Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com

