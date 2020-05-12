× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 9, 2020

John E. Rapp 55, of Lincoln, died Saturday, May 9, at his home in Lincoln. 1986 graduate, Lincoln High School. Participated in vocational training through LOMR Program. John loved traveling to Disneyworld with his sisters and being with family and friends.

Survivors include his father, Jerry Rapp, Cove, AR, sisters and brothers-in-law, Cindy and Tony Archuleta, Bernadeen and Doug Romero, niece, Bobbie Shafer, all of Rawlins, WY, nephew, Jerry Shafer, Colorado Springs, CO, special friends, Pat and Mike Charron, Kristy and Terry Hobaugh, Travis Weber, and Dallas Dils, all of Lincoln, many other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his mother, Belva Rapp in 1996. Funeral Services: 2:00 p.m. Tues., May 12, 2020, Lauber Funeral Home, Milford Pallbearers: Mike Charron, Dallas Dils, Tony Archuleta, Doug Romero, Cody Rapp and Travis Weber. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Milford.

