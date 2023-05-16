John E. Kastl

January 22, 1936 - May 12, 2023

John E. Kastl passed away on May 12, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 22, 1936, in Seward, Nebraska, to Edmund and Mary Kastl. He is survived by his wife of nearly 58 years, Rose (née Holmberg), as well as his son John and his wife Joyce (née Snitily), daughter Teresa and her husband Gary McArdle, grandson John, granddaughter Anastasia and her husband Joseph Barnes, granddaughter Elizabeth, and great granddaughter Cecilia Barnes.

John grew up in Bee, Nebraska, where he attended Bee Public School and graduated from Seward High School, class of 1954. He went on to attend Creighton University and graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1959. John was a lifelong learner and continued to expand his knowledge through graduate studies at Wesleyan University in Lincoln, the University of Washington, the University of Maryland, Benedictine College, the Virginia Military Institute, and Princeton University. In 1965 John attended a summer institute at the Office of Civil Defense in Battle Creek, Michigan, and taught Civil Defense classes across the State of Nebraska.

John was a talented Physics and Chemistry teacher and was a favorite teacher for many of his students. He initially taught at Falls City High School, Crete Public Schools, and the University of Nebraska Extension Division, before teaching for nearly than 30 years in the Lincoln Public Schools System, first at East High School and then at Southeast High School, where he was Department Chair. After retiring from full time teaching, he continued to teach part time at Southeast Community College.

Over his career, John was recognized for his excellence in teaching and received many awards, including the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Math Teaching, the Christa McAuliffe Prize, the Scottish Rite Distinguished Teacher Award, AAFM, the Lincoln Public Schools Outstanding Teacher Award, the Sigma XI UNL Chapter Science Teacher Award, as well as various awards and distinctions from The American Association of Physics Teachers. John was often invited to speak internationally and presented papers on Science Curriculum at Moscow State University (Russia), McMaster University (Ontario Canada) and the University of Mexico at Morelia. John was affiliated with numerous professional organizations, including the American Association of Physics Teachers, the American Chemical Society, and the Nebraska Academy of Sciences. He was President of the National Science Teachers Association Science Teaching Section, and Vice President of the American Chemical Society.

Throughout his life, John was active in his church and community. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus through the 4th degree and Grand Knight for two years in Lincoln Council 833. He was a member of St. Teresa's parish in Lincoln, the Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln, where he often served as an usher for Sunday mass, and St. Wenceslaus parish in Wahoo. John and his wife Rose also enjoyed listening to the first graders read at St. Wenceslaus School in Wahoo.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Mary, and two grandchildren, Joseph and Mary.

Visitation, Friday 5-7 p.m. (5/19/2023) with 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, NE.

Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday (5/20/2023) 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, NE.

Interment at Seward Cemetery, Seward, NE.

Memorials in care of the family.

