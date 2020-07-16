July 15, 2020
John E. Delisi, aged 82, passed away in the early morning of July 15th, 2020. John was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to August and Rose Delisi and was raised on a farm West of Lincoln. Working his dad August's and oldest brother Sam's farm was his favorite thing to do. He was fortunate to have this joy his entire life.
John owned and operated Delisi Brothers Delivery, along with his brothers Sam and Jim. They started this business in the mid 1960's and successfully provided package delivery to the Eastern side of Nebraska until the late 1970's. Their extended families were always proud of what the brothers had accomplished. Many of them worked for the business at one time or another. Post Delisi Brothers, John maintained a successful small package/courier service that he operated until 6 weeks ago.
John married his beloved wife Arlene on November 17th, 1957. They brought into the world daughter Debbie Johnson (husband Jim Johnson, grandchildren Nicole (Michael) Renaud), son John Delisi II (wife Dorothy Booraem, granddaughters Melissa and Emily Delisi, great-grandchildren Dakoda, Alley and Raven). Sunday dinners at mom and dad's house were required. Mom did the cooking, the kids washed the dishes, and dad sat in his favorite chair watching his grandchildren run amok. John loved his family; seeing them all together always put a smile on his face.
Graveside services will be held Friday July 17th, 11:30 AM at Wyuka cemetery. There will be a procession to the grave site; please use the main entrance on O street. The family knows how many people John befriended over his lifetime. They hope you can pay your respects along with them on Friday. The family encourages mask wearing and insists on social distancing. The private memorial service will be streamed on the Butherus, Maser & Love website after the committal service. Memorials can be directed to Lincoln Food Bank or People's City Mission.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.