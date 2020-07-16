× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 15, 2020

John E. Delisi, aged 82, passed away in the early morning of July 15th, 2020. John was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to August and Rose Delisi and was raised on a farm West of Lincoln. Working his dad August's and oldest brother Sam's farm was his favorite thing to do. He was fortunate to have this joy his entire life.

John owned and operated Delisi Brothers Delivery, along with his brothers Sam and Jim. They started this business in the mid 1960's and successfully provided package delivery to the Eastern side of Nebraska until the late 1970's. Their extended families were always proud of what the brothers had accomplished. Many of them worked for the business at one time or another. Post Delisi Brothers, John maintained a successful small package/courier service that he operated until 6 weeks ago.