John Douglas Turner

John Douglas Turner

July 15, 1938 - October 26, 2019

John D. Turner died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home with his loving wife, Elizabeth Sterns and his beloved daughter, Angie Turner at his side. He died following a short illness from cancer.

Memorial Services Saturday, November 16, 2019, 3:30 pm, First Presbyterian Church, 17th & F Streets, Lincoln. No visitation, cremation. Interment in Simmons-Saltillo Cemetery and Mountainside Cemetery, Claremonth NH, at a later date. Please no flowers, memorials may be sent to his family for designation to the John Turner Religious Studies Student Scholarship Fund. Arrangements for cremation by Roper and Sons Mortuary, Lincoln.

