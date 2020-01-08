John Dewey Baldwin, age 89, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully December 11. Born in Omaha to Dewey and Mabel (Mortensen) Baldwin, John graduated from Benson High School in 1948 and earned his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in 1955. In 1963, following two years of service at Oklahoma's Altus Air Force Base and a residency at the Nebraska Psychiatric Institute, Dr. Baldwin began his 50-plus-year career as a board-certified psychiatrist in Lincoln.

In the mid-1960s the CIA tried to recruit the young doctor, but John declined. At 6'4” and 300 pounds, he joked that he was too conspicuous to be a spy. Instead, John used his keen powers of perception, notorious candor, and practical compassion to help thousands of Nebraskans achieve greater mental health and peace of mind.

Dr. Baldwin served on the attending staff of both Bryan Memorial Hospital and (then) Lincoln General Hospital for over 30 years. Dr. B, as many of his colleagues called him, was chairman of Bryan's psychiatry department from 1965 to 1974, and again in the 1990s. He sat on the hospital's executive committee for 20 years. He served as Bryan Hospital's chief of staff in 1977 and 1978. In addition to practicing medicine, Dr. Baldwin served as associate psychiatry professor for the UN College of Medicine from 1975 to 1979, and as clinical associate professor from 1979 to 1990. He was awarded a Distinguished Life Fellowship by the American Psychiatric Association in 1994 and again in 2003. The Nebraska Medical Association honored him with a 50 Year Certificate in 2005.