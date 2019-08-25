October 18, 1938 - August 20, 2019
John David Linhardt, 80, Lincoln passed away August 20, 2019. Born on October 18, 1938 in Nebraska City to Fred J. and Mary (McCaig) Linhardt. He was an insurance salesman working for CNA, State Auto, Capital Mutual and Continental Western. He liked old cars, photography, lawn work and bible study.
John is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Erik (Ronda) Linhardt of Gretna; daughter, Christy (Don) Virts of Holdrege; grandchildren Dillon, Doria, Dayton, Donnie Jr, Adam, Arielle, John and 7 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: 9 a.m. Saturday, August 31, Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials to the family for future designation. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
