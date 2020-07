Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Survived by son, Gerd Michael Ramm; grandson, Gerd Alexander Ramm (Nicole); two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Graveside service & interment: Friday, July 31st at 1pm at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children. www.heafeyheafey.com