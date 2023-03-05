John D. VerMaas

August 3, 1937 - February 19, 2023

John D. VerMaas, 85, of Lincoln, died on February 19, 2023. He was born August 3, 1937, to Christian Leonard and Alpha Mary (Birt) VerMaas in Hickman, Nebraska. John was the founder of the now three-generation construction firm, VerMaas Construction, Inc., in 1958, beginning as a house framing business. He eventually moved on to home building and general contracting commercially and for the Federal Government. He built and leased his first U.S. postal facility in Waverly, Nebraska, in 1968. John was a Past President of the Lincoln Home Builders Association (1974), Past President of the Nebraska State Home Builders Association (1982), and Director for the National Association of Home Builders (1978–1982).

John's lifetime passion was doing charitable work on behalf of multiple Masonic organizations, and he devoted over 63 years to these endeavors. He was raised to a Master Mason by Hickman Lodge #256 in 1959, serving as Worshipful Master of his lodge in 1965 and again in 1971. John became a member of the Masonic Scottish Rite, earning his 32 Degree in 1962, with investiture as 32 Degree Knight Commander of the Court of Honor (KCCH) in 1977, and Venerable Master of the Lodge of Perfection in 1979, and he was coronated with the 33 Degree in 1985. He also received the Red Cross of Constantine.

John's most notable achievements came as a Noble in the Shrine of North America, which he joined in 1963 through the local Sesostris Shrine chapter of Lincoln. He was a member of multiple parade units and participated in an untold number of small-town parades in dozens of communities in southeast Nebraska, meeting and making friends at every stop along the way. John was also a principal founder of the Harley 74 Motorcycle Drill Team, which annually finished as one of the top parade units in the Central States and National Drill Competitions. John served as Potentate of the Sesostris Shine in 1984 and was elected to the National Imperial Divan in 1986, subsequently serving as the Imperial Potentate over the 750,000 worldwide members of the Ancient and Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine in 1996. After his term ended, John continued to serve the Shrine, being elected for seven consecutive annual terms as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, overseeing all of the Shrine's 22 hospitals for children in North America. He was voted Chairman Emeritus in 2009.

John served on many committees in his lifetime, all pro bono, sharing his extensive knowledge of business, finance, building, and public relations with many organizations within the Masonic fraternity and without, maintaining membership in Elks #80, Sojourners, Quetzalcoati Lodge #256, York Rite, Lincoln Council, and Lincoln Council Mt. Moriah #4, Cabiri, Royal Order of Jesters Court #118 (member and Past Director), Kachina Club, Lincoln Independent Business Association, Lincoln Builders Bureau (member and Past President), and Association of General Contractors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn (Ziemann); wife, Janice (Zwiebel); brother, Virgil; and sisters, Letha Clement, Viva Craig, and Evelyn Birrell. Step-daughter and husband Jeri (Dan) Reimnitz. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; children, Vicki (Bob) Newby, Gail VerMaas, Gary (Tammy) VerMaas, Lisa (Troy) Bleeker; stepchildren, Jeff Zwiebel, Jennifer Fager, Susan Fager, and Jill McCook; grandchildren, Sarah, Rich, Michael, Kyley, Chris, Cory, Brianna, Brooke, Braden, and Briar; step grandchildren Tyler, Morgan, Marc, and Hannah; step great-grandchildren, Oliver, James, Thomas, and Henry. Many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Genie, Doris, Diana, and all of the caregivers who assisted John in his final years.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive, Lincoln. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. (family members available 5 p.m.–7 p.m.) on Monday, March 6, at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 “A” Street, Lincoln. Private interment to follow at the Hickman (Nebraska) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Sesostris Shrine Transportation Fund.