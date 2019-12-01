September 25, 1929 - November 27, 2019

John D. Goering, 90, of Syracuse passed away on Nov. 27, 2019. He was born on Sept. 25, 1929 to Arnold & Clara (Turre) Goering. John married Zella Clark on May 15, 1948. He joined the Army and served during Vietnam. John retired in 1979 after honorably serving for 31 years.

He is survived by his wife; Zella of Syracuse, children: Karla (David) Woodall of Slidell, LA, Cheri (Dr. James) Free of Bennet, Marsha (Rev. David) Mullen of Manchester, CT, Patti (John) Chesney of Syracuse; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister.

Funeral services: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at St. John's UCC in Syracuse. Visitation: Friday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the American Center for Law and Justice. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com